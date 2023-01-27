Early morning arson in Bend under investigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police are investigating a fire that firefighters say was was intentionally set early Friday morning.

Firefighters were sent to the area of 720 NW Florida Ave. at 5:46 a.m. for a reported structure fire, Bend Fire and Rescue said. That’s a couple blocks from Jackson’s Corner.

Crews arrived to find brush and vegetation on fire and were able to quickly put it out.

No structures or vehicles were damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bend Police at (541) 322-2960.

