▶️ Police: 2 men return to Bend motel for bag full of drugs, arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police say two men were arrested at a Bend motel Sunday after they returned to retrieve a bag full of drugs including 1,000 fentanyl pills.

Bend Police say officers responded to the La Quinta Inn across S. Highway 97 from Walmart after employees found the bag left behind in a room and saw what was inside.

Police said there were more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, 82 grams of fentanyl powder, 46 grams of tar heroin and six grams of methamphetamine inside the bag. Digital scales and packaging material were also allegedly found.

Police say the person who booked the room, 43-year-old Richard Allan Wescott of Toledo, called to report he would return for the bag.

Later, another man identified by police as 43-year-old Jeremy Scott Boggs of Waldport, arrived at the motel to get the bag. He allegedly said Wescott was parked across the street. Each man claimed the bag belonged to the other, police said.

Wescott had more than $1,600 in his wallet, police said.

Both men were arrested on multiple drug-related charges.