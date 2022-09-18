Bend area man John McPheeters found safe, sheriff’s office says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that Bend man John McPheeters has been found.

McPheeters, 64, went missing on Sept. 10 at around 10 a.m.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like the community for their assistance in locating him,” said Sgt. Jayson Janes.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A man from the Bend area is missing and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating him.

DCSO said John William McPheeters, 64, was last seen Sept. 10 around 10:00 a.m. He was not reported missing until Thursday.

He was last known to be living off the east side of Highway 97 near milepost 132, just north of Bend. He’s known to frequent the area of Robal Lane and Highway 97.

McPheeters is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has medium-length brown hair and a gray beard.

It’s believed McPheeters was wearing a tie dye t-short, blue jeans, brown boots and an unknown color jacket when he was last seen. He also often carries a blue duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.