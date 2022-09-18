Bend area man John McPheeters found safe, sheriff’s office says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Sunday, September 18th 2022

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that Bend man John McPheeters has been found. 

McPheeters, 64, went missing on Sept. 10 at around 10 a.m. 

“The Sheriff’s Office would like the community for their assistance in locating him,” said Sgt. Jayson Janes. 

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: 

