by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend police say a person of interest was taken into custody after a body was found at the scene of a suspected arson Tuesday morning.

The fire happened just before 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of NE Daggett Lane, a couple blocks northwest of St. Charles Hospital.

The Bend Police Department said firefighters arrived to find smoke and an active fire from the two-story building. Firefighters went inside and found a person dead on the first floor.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Police say the person has not been identified and next of kin had not been notified.

During the investigation, a person of interest was spotted several blocks away, Bend police said. That person was in custody as of 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing danger to the public.

Some neighbors received water damage to their apartments due to the sprinkler systems in the building. Red Cross is assisting those people, Bend PD said.