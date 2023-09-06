▶️ Bend’s Anthony Broadman on facing Tim Knopp for Senate, Measure 113

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman announced that he is running for Senate District 27 on Monday. He will be opposing long time incumbent Senator Tim Knopp.

Broadman says he’s feeling confident going into the campaign.

“I’m really focused on bringing our values to Central Oregon. That’s showing up to work. Being pragmatic, being bipartisan, working for solutions that help the whole community,” Broadman said.

Sen. Knopp led a six-week Senate walk out with nine other state legislators earlier this year.

Measure 113 was passed by 68% of Oregon voters last November, which disqualifies lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences from running for re-election. One of those reaching 10 unexcused absences was Knopp.



After Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade determined that those senators could not appear on the upcoming ballot due to Measure 113, Knopp and four other Republicans filed suit to have that decision overruled.

The senators who walked out say Measure 113 is flawed. While the public sector unions that pushed Measure 113 intended it to block absent lawmakers from running for their next term, the language says lawmakers with at least 10 unexcused absences cannot hold office “for the term following the election after the member’s current term is completed.”

Knopp has said in the past he is ready for the consequences if the measure is held up in court.

Knopp did not respond to several requests by Central Oregon Daily News to comment Tuesday on Measure 113 or Broadman’s entry into the race.

Broadman says he’s mostly tuned out the talks about Measure 113.

“I do have an opinion of what the measure says. However, I’m gonna leave that up to the courts. I think we’ll get an answer and have clarity before folks need to check the box,” Broadman said.

“We know what we need here. That’s wildfire resiliency, public safety, and affordable housing for the working families who make this region run,” he added.

Lawyers on both sides of the Measure 113 lawsuit have asked the case to be fast-tracked to the Oregon Supreme Court.