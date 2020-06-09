Bend and Redmond reopen playgrounds

Playgrounds in Bend and Redmond are officially back open and ready for play.

Bend Park and Recreation District, working with park and recreation agencies across the state, confirmed approval from state authorities to reopen playgrounds.

Redmond also announced Tuesday it was reopening its playgrounds immediately.

“We know that kids have been anxious to play so we are excited to reopen the playgrounds and encourage everyone to follow the guidelines for a safe summer,” said Annie McVay, Redmond’s parks division manager.

Redmond park’s restroom facilities remain closed and drinking fountains are not in service. Park users are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and hygiene supplies such as hand sanitizer.

Temporary rules for use of the playgrounds are as follows:

Playground visitors are encouraged to wash hands before and after visiting a playground.

Maintain physical distancing of at least six feet.

Bring hand sanitizer and/or sanitizing wipes for personal use on any surfaces touched.

Any individuals who are sick or may have contacted someone with COVID-19 should stay home.

Playground equipment will be inspected and closure marking will be removed; however, the amenities will not be sanitized by the park district.

“We are so happy to be able to reopen playgrounds,” said Michelle Healy, deputy director for Bend Park and Recreation District. “We ask families and children can take responsibility and do their best to help keep the playgrounds open and safe for everyone to enjoy.”