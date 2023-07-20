Allen Schauffler, Bob Shaw honored by Bend City Council

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend City Council honored Central Oregon Daily News alum Allen Schauffler Wednesday.

Allen was awarded a certificate of recognition for his longstanding service to the Bend community. KTVZ Meteorologist Bob Shaw, who is retiring next week, was also honored by the council.

“I salute you all and thank you for recognizing us. Thank you for honoring me. I am honored to be mentioned in the same paragraph as the great Bob Shaw,” Allen said.

Allen served as main anchor for Central Oregon Daily for the past four years before his retirement last month. But he also started his career in Bend, working for KTVZ.

Allen spent most of his 35-year career anchoring and reporting at KING-TV in Seattle as well as working as an international correspondent.

