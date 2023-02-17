▶️ Little Did I Know: Meet the Drakes — the godparents of Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Meteorologist Scott Elnes started Little Did I Know about two years ago. Yet in all this time. he’s never done a story about the people that are largely credited with starting the city of Bend back in the early 1900s.

In this episode, Scott took a trip to the Deschutes Historical Museum to find out more about Alexander and Florence Drake — the godfather and godmother of Bend.

When the town of Bend was first incorporated, Prineville was the big city. But when the railroad choose to come through Bend, it permanently altered the course of history for the little down that Alexander and Florence built.

