Bend man, 70, killed in Alaska snowmobile crash, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was killed in a snowmobile collision in Alaska Friday, state troopers there said.

The victim was identified as Glenn Cantor, 70.

Alaska State Troopers received an SOS alert from satellite communications devices from along the Denali Highway, state police said.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that a group of people were riding snowmachines along the highway. A snowmachine that was being operated by an adult male collided into the back of another snowmachine that was being operated by (Cantor),” police said.

RELATED: Vehicle rollover temporarily closes SW Helmholtz Way near Canal Blvd

Both snowmobiles left the trail and Cantor’s vehicle landed on top of him, police said. He could not be saved despite life saving efforts by other members of his group.

No other injuries were reported.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

The police press release did not indicate if anyone would be charged in the collision.