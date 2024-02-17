Tear down of Bend’s historic A.J. Tucker building begins Tuesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend’s historic A.J. Tucker building near downtown will be torn down starting Monday, but it won’t be the type of demolition people are used to.

The building at the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Harriman Street is being removed to make way for an expansion of the Deschutes County Courthouse, set to begin this spring.

Construction crews will be taking the building apart in pieces and cataloging it. Those pieces will be saved for future reconstruction.

There was an effort to sell the building, but nobody submitted bids. The new owner would have had to relocate it.

Built in 1919, the A.J. Tucker building started off as a successful blacksmith shop, according to the Deschutes Historical Museum.

The tear-down is expected to last through March. Sidewalks and one crosswalk will be closed during the work.