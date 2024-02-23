Little Did I Know: A.J. Tucker and his namesake building that’s being torn down

by Scott Elnes

Much like the loss of the Pilot Butte Inn back in 1973, another historical building is falling to progress and many people are sad to see it go. The A.J. Tucker building has been around since 1919 and it sits right next to the Deschutes County courthouse. But as of this week, it’s being disassembled to make room for the courthouse expansion.

“Yeah, it’s bittersweet to lose a building. It always is.” said Kelly Cannon-Miller of the Deschutes Historical Museum.

“The interesting thing to me about the A.J. Tucker building is that A.J. himself wasn’t around very long. Like everyone, he came here right in the boom of Bend and invested in property on Greenwood that he built a carpenter and blacksmith shop. Took a year to construct. Was done in 1919. He built a house for his family behind the building,” said Cannon-Miller.

Pneumonia took A.J.’s life in 1921. He was just 47. His wife, Alfreida, was left to take care of the building on her own.

“From there it gets handed off to a variety of different business owners, mostly as an auto shop, auto sales and service. That kind of work being leased by his widow, Alfreda, who lived in the house behind the building,” said Cannon-Miller.

By the late 1960s, Alfreda was done with the building and sold it to the county. It eventually became a precursor to the Deschutes Historical Museum.

“So, in 1968, the Deschutes Pioneers Association opens our first kind of historical museum in the A.J. Tucker building on Greenwood and it becomes the Deschutes Pioneer Museum. And the very next year, in 1969, the house is taken down behind it,” said Cannon-Miller.

Once the Pioneer Museum was transferred to the Reid School where it is now, Deschutes County, which owned the property, gave it several new lives.

“It becomes the law library for a long, long time. That’s what most people in town knew it as was the law library. And then in the late 90s, it becomes modified. It becomes part of the courthouse for real. It’s a video arraignment spot for court. It becomes traffic court. It becomes the jury waiting room and jury processing area for the court. So it has this weird little life attached to the courthouse,” said Cannon-Miller.

But sadly, that weird little life of the A.J. Tucker building, came with a weird little fatal flaw.

“It actually never had a foundation. And so what you can do with the building, it was always going to be limited by that really big construction fact. It’s not actually a building you can pick up and move. That’s not what would really happen in trying to save it. Really, what you can save is the historic rock facade that is on the outside of it, and that’s what the county is doing,” said Cannon-Miller.

The county put the building up for sale, hoping to preserve it.

“There were no takers. Sadly, they tried. So what the county is doing is is numbering and harvesting all of the facade rock work that it can still maybe find a purpose down the line in a memorial. Maybe we can do something at the World Park in front of the county offices, something like that. So not getting rid of the historic fabric, saving it to see if we can repurpose it somehow,” said Cannon-Miller.

So, perhaps, not all hope is lost.