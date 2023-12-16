New roundabout coming to intersection near Bend Airport

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Another roundabout is coming to the east side of Bend.

The traffic circle will go in at the intersection of Butler Market Road and Powell Butte Highway, right next to Bend Municipal Airport.

Deschutes County says it is working on getting a contractor and setting up a timeline and budget.

Construction is expected to start in spring 2024.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Roundabout Revolution: The history of Bend’s love/hate relationship with RABs

RELATED: How do you drive that 2-lane roundabout at 27th and Butler Market in Bend?