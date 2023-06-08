▶️Bend Airport fire likely sparked by plane that struck something, DCSO says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fuel pump fire at Bend Municipal Airport appears to have started after the wing of a small plane struck something that caused a spark, igniting the fumes. That fire led to temporary evacuations.

The fire was reported about 1:40 p.m. at the airport located along Powell Butte Highway on the east end of the city.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said an 81-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old passenger, both from California, had just finished fueling their 1978 Cessna 340 A, a dual-propeller aircraft. DCSO said the tip of the wing struck something as the pilot was taxiing away, causing a spark.

“This spark more likely than not ignited the petrol fumes or possible any excess fuel that was in the area,” DCSO said.

No injuries were reported.

Area residents were warned about possible caustic fumes and the fuel that was burning at a high rate. Evacuation notices were sent out, but lifted a few minutes later as the fire was brought under control.

Powell Butte Highway as well as other arterial roads were closed to traffic for a short time.

Normal airport operations have resumed.