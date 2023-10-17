Bend accepting applications for affordable housing, social services projects

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is accepting applications for affordable housing and social services projects.

The grants part of the City’s affordable housing fund and the community development block grant program.

The City says there is approximately $800,000 available in Affordable Housing Fund resources for the development of affordable housing. Funds through the Community Development Block Grant program are also available, with approximately $416,275 to fund affordable housing and community development projects in the City of Bend and approximately $96,600 to fund social services.

“Nonprofits can apply to purchase land to fund their infrastructure projects or provide down payment assistance to their low income homebuyers. A smaller portion of the funding available is for public services, and so that’s for any nonprofit that has a benefit to low to moderate income persons,” said Mellissa Kamanya, City of Bend Affordable Housing Coordinator.

RELATED: New SE Bend housing community aims to help chronically homeless

RELATED: New west Bend affordable housing project breaks ground

Here is more from the City of Bend:

Potential applicants may register for an informational meeting on these available housing and community development resources, which will be held virtually on Monday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. If you are unable to attend this virtual informational meeting, it will also be available to watch on YouTube. In addition, presentation slides will be available for viewing on the City’s website in the Request for Proposals (RFP) section. After the informational meeting, applicants may access the application here.

Applicants with technical questions should direct them to housing@bendoregon.gov, and please include “2023 CDBG / AHF” in the subject line. Questions may be submitted between Oct. 23 to Nov. 15 by noon. Frequently Asked Questions and answers will be posted on Nov. 15 by 5 p.m. on the City’s website in the Request for Proposals (RFP) section.

All applications must be submitted before 2 p.m. on Nov. 27.