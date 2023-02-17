▶️ Bend City Council approves 2 efforts toward affordable housing

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

The Bend City Council approved the Parkside Place Development Project and $1 million towards the Kôr Community Land Trust on Wednesday. Both of these will provide affordable housing in Bend.

The Parkside Place Development will be seated between Bear Creek Road and Highway 20. Out of the 346 units being built, 40% will be affordable housing.

“Out of the 346 units, we’ll see a variety of product there ranging from one, two and three bedroom rental units to single-family detached units,” said Jacob Clark, the regional land development manager with Hayden Homes.

The urban growth boundary has been expanded for the project.

“Often times that process is extensive: 10 to 20 years to bring land into an urban growth boundary. But under this pilot project would be able to be brought in in an expedited manner,” said Clark.

The $1 million given to the land trust will help build 40 single-family affordable housing units.

These will live on SW Simpson Avenue, and, while $1 million is a lot of money, it’s only the first step.

“Those will be determined upon greater funding because a million dollars is just a fraction of what is actually needed for that development to happen,” said Racheal Egan-Baker, the affordable housing manager with the City of Bend.