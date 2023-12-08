Bend awarding $1.2 million in block grants for affordable housing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

$1.2 million from the City of Bend is going to block grants for developers who plan to create affordable housing.

The city says this year’s applicants are proposing a large number of affordable housing units

“We received six applications totaling 333 proposed units. So that’s really exciting,” said Mellissa Kamanya, City of Bend Affordable Housing Coordinator.

The applicants have to present their plans before the city’s affordable housing advisory committee, which will decide how the money is distributed.

The decision likely won’t be official until January.

RELATED: Bethlehem Inn Redmond announces plans for long-term transitional housing

RELATED: New 76-unit affordable housing community coming to Redmond