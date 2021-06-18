Bend affirms drinking water is safe despite chlorine supply shortage

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend water remains clean and safe amidst the recent developments of a chlorine supply chain interruption and shortage affecting the West Coast.

“Our drinking water coming out of your tap remains safe to drink and use,” says Michael Buettner, City of Bend Utility Department Director. “Protection of public health is the City of Bend Utility Department’s number one priority.”

The City became aware of a critical chlorine supply issue creating a shortage throughout the west that may affect Bend.

The chlorine shortage was caused by an equipment failure at a chlorine manufacturing facility that supplies the West Coast.

Bend has dual water sources that are chlorinated: surface water and groundwater. Both water sources and the wastewater treatment plant utilize chlorine gas and chlorine solution for disinfection.

To acquire additional chlorine supply the city might need, the City of Bend Utility Department is working directly with other water utilities, the Oregon Governor’s Office, Oregon Emergency Management (OEM), Oregon Health Authority (OHA), Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the Oregon Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (ORWARN), and federal authorities.

Current and seasonal demands for water may cause a more rapid depletion of the City’s chlorine supplies currently in stock.

“We expect our supply of chlorine to take us into August, at the typical seasonal water usage rate; however, any unnecessary use of water may deplete our resources quicker,” Buettner said.

City of Bend water customers can voluntarily help conserve the chlorine supply by reducing indoor and outdoor water use.

For more information about ways to save water, visit waterwisetips.org.

For additional information about our water system and future updates about the chlorine supply challenge, please visit our webpage at www.bendoregon.gov/water.