▶️ Bend ADU pre-approval program aims to streamline process

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new program by the City of Bend aims to streamline accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

The ADU program allows property owners to choose from pre-approved plans, which speeds up the process of building an ADU on their land.

Their goal to provide more diverse housing types throughout the city.

“We’re in a housing crisis and we support the governor’s directive in basically expediting and making production of units a priority. And so this is in direct support of that,” said Kerry Bell, City of Bend Middle Income Housing Coordinator.

The city says this also reduces the amount of time staff and money required to review plans.

One design is currently available, the city says. To see it and learn more about how the program works, visit the Pre-Approved ADU plan webpage.