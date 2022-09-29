▶️ Bend’s Active Learning Academy gets new log playground

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Active Learning Academy in Bend dedicated its new playground made from logs Thursday morning.

The structures were built after school officials reached out to Central Oregon Tree Experts. The local business provided its skilled experts who built something special.

“over three or four days, it has become a magical place for the children to be. This is where we will spend hours each day. Outside learning is where children get to use their imagination.. They get to negotiate skills with each other,” said Jennifer Gordon with Active Learning Academy.

As far as the cost is concerned, it was all free of charge.

