The long-awaited roundabout at Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street in Bend is set to open this week.

The city said this week that traffic will be able to access the roundabout after 5:00 p.m. Thursday. But some work will be continuing into July including landscaping and irrigation work.

Devices to protect bicycles in the roundabout will also be installed.

Get used to delays on Wilson Avenue because another roundabout at 15th and Wilson is scheduled to begin construction by the end of the year.

