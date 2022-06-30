by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

What is being touted as Bend’s first bicycle-protected roundabout is set to open Thursday afternoon. And the completion of the project is likely to be a relief to businesses in the construction zone.

The roundabout at SE Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street will open after 5:00 p.m., the City of Bend says.

The city says this roundabout will operate like other single-lane roundabouts in the city. But it is the first with a protected bike lane. That lane is located between the sidewalk and the vehicle lane.

The city says the protected lane is designed to make cyclists slow down before crossing into vehicular traffic. Bicyclists can use either the protected lane or the vehicle lane.

While most of the rules of using this roundabout remain the same as other roundabouts, there are a couple of new things to know.

Drivers

Yield to vehicles in the roundabout and stay in the center of the lane when exiting.

Yield to emergency vehicles and safely pull off to the side.

Move counter-clockwise and signal your path.

Yield to pedestrians and bikes in crosswalks.

Bicyclists

When using the vehicle lane:

Merge with traffic.

Yield to vehicles in the roundabout and stay in the center of the lane until exiting.

Yield to emergency vehicles and safely pull off to the side.

Move counter-clockwise and signal your path.

Yield to pedestrians and bikes in crosswalks.

When using the bike lane:

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

Slow down before crossing traffic

Make eye contact with both cyclists and drivers before crossing

Pedestrians

Pedestrians have the right-of-way

Make eye contact with both cyclists and drivers before crossing

Construction has been frustrating for businesses in the area. Several told Central Oregon Daily News earlier this month that they’ve seen declines in foot traffic and some loss of revenue.

Landscaping work on the roundabout will continue into early July.

Drivers can expect another big roundabout project in the area in the coming months. One is being built six blocks to the east at SE 15th Street and Wilson Ave.

