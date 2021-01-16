▶️ Bend 9-year-old starts ski-tuning business in garage

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Business is booming for Navah Dalton, owner of Tuned By Navah.

The 9-year-old is taking full advantage of Bend’s ski-crazed community out of her home garage.

“We got this kit and then I started tuning my mom’s and dad’s and our whole family’s skis,” Dalton said. “Then I thought it would be fun to have a little business.”

Like any good business woman, Dalton’s services have a price.

“I charge them 10 bucks,” Dalton said. “But people have been giving me more.”

Dalton has earned $250 so far, enough to restock supplies and keep the business going.

The young entrepreneur is self taught, with a little help from the internet.

She’ll be learning even more Monday when she gets professional training at The Gear Fix, Bend’s outdoor consignment, service, and repair shop.

Ski shop manager Katie Marvasti heard about Dalton’s business online and reached out.

Marvasti says there aren’t enough women in the tech side of the ski industry.

“Even if this isn’t something that she does forever, she can gather those skills because they are valuable skills to have,” Marvasti said. “She can kind of help change that perception that women don’t belong in the ski shop because they do.”

As for Dalton, she plans to keep tuning and keep having fun.

“I’m just excited to learn more and just kind of be there,” Dalton said.

To schedule a tune up, email tunedbynavah@gmail.com.