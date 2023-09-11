Bend Heroes Foundation places flags to honor 9/11 victims

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Heroes Foundation and volunteers spent Monday morning honoring victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and their families by displaying flags in Brooks Park and along Veterans Memorial Bridge.

They read President Joe Biden’s proclamation and displayed the names of those who lost their lives.

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a rural Pennsylvania field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

