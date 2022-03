by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

He’s a 12-year-old golf prodigy from Bend and he’s headed to Augusta National.

After multiple rounds of qualifying, Owen Greenough earned a spot in the National Drive, Chip & Putt finals on the eve of The Masters.

We caught up with him at Awbrey Glen Golf Club as he continued preparing for the biggest golf competition (so far) of his life.