DCSO: Bend 7-year-old shot accidentally; father facing charges

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 7-year-old boy was shot in the living room of a Bend home Sunday in what authorities are calling an accidental shooting. The father is facing multiple charges, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. at the 64000 block of Hunnell Road on the north edge of Bend.

DCSO said the father, 32, was “manipulating” a handgun in the living room when a shot went off, hitting the boy around his armpit. The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on what the father was doing with the gun at the time.

The child was transported to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend and then to Portland. He was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

DCSO said the father cooperated and faces potential charges of third-degree assault, reckless endangerment and negligent wounding. He was issued a citation in lieu of custody on the charges.

No formal charges had been filed as of late Monday morning.