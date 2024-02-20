Card skimmer discovered at Bend 7-Eleven cash register

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A skimming device was found on a card reader at at Bend 7-Eleven Tuesday night.

The device, used to steal credit card information, was located on the card reader at the main register in the store at 1008 NW Galveston Ave.

The store manager confirmed to Central Oregon Daily News that an employee was alerted to it Monday night.

The device in question was put over the “tap” portion of the reader. It was working for at least a portion of the day Monday, but has since been disabled.

The store said a report has been filed with Bend Police.

If you believe you may have used the card reader at that 7-Eleven recently, be sure to check your accounts to make sure someone hasn’t accessed it fraudulently — particularly if it was a debit card.

Here is more information from the FBI about card skimming and how to protect yourself.

Skimming

Skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps capture data or record cardholders’ PINs. Criminals use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and then steal from victims’ accounts. It is estimated that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year.

Fuel Pump Skimming

Fuel pump skimmers are usually attached in the internal wiring of the machine and aren’t visible to the customer.

The skimming devices store data to be downloaded or wirelessly transferred later.

Tips When Using a Fuel Pump

Choose a fuel pump that is closer to the store and in direct view of the attendant. These pumps are less likely to be targets for skimmers.

Run your debit card as a credit card. If that’s not an option, cover the keypad when you enter your PIN.

Consider paying inside with the attendant, not outside at the pump.

ATM and POS Terminal Skimming

ATM skimmer devices usually fit over the original card reader.

Some ATM skimmers are inserted in the card reader, placed in the terminal, or situated along exposed cables.

Pinhole cameras installed on ATMs record a customer entering their PIN. Pinhole camera placement varies widely.

In some cases, keypad overlays are used instead of pinhole cameras to records PINs. Keypad overlays record a customer’s keystrokes.

Skimming devices store data to be downloaded or wirelessly transferred later.

