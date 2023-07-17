Police: Man robs downtown Bend restaurant server, punches another employee

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly punching a restaurant employee and stealing about $300 from another in downtown Bend.

Bend Police say officers responded to the area of Brooks Alley behind Pizza Mondo and 5 Fusion & Sushi Bar after a caller reported someone had just been punched in the face.

Officers learned someone had asked for a glass of wine at 5 Fusion & Sushi Bar. When the server said the restaurant was closed, the suspect — identified by police as Ryan Matthew Supica, 35 — allegedly took the money from the server’s apron, punched another employee and ran down Wall Street.

Witnesses called 911 and tried to chase the suspect, police said.

An officer spotted Supica on Idaho Street and ordered him to stop, but he kept running, police said. He was caught after a four-minute foot chase.

Officers allegedly found the cash in Supica’s back pocket and returned it to the server.

After being taken to St. Charles – Bend, police say Supica was taken to the Deschutes County Jail. Deschutes County Circuit Court records say he faces 3rd degree robbery, 4th degree assault and 2nd degree theft charges.

Police say he also had a warrant for a parole violation.