Bend 4th of July Pet Parade to return; route modifications in the works

After a two-year COVID-related hiatus, the beloved July 4th pet parade is set to return in 2022.

The Bend Park and Recreation District announced its plan to resume the pet parade, which is an Oregon Heritage Event dating back to 1932.

“The pet parade is enjoyed by thousands of participants and spectators and we aim to provide a family-friendly, safe, easy-to-join parade to begin the holiday,” said Matt Mercer, recreation services director. “We enjoy the opportunity to be part of family traditions each Independence Day.”

A tradition since 1932, the parade was canceled in 2020 for the first time since World War II.

It was then canceled last year as well.

As in the past, the parade will be open to any and all who wish to participate in the parade or start the holiday as spectators.

In years past, the parade has attracted 6,000 to 8,000 people to downtown Bend for what’s become one of the city’s signature events.

The size of the event and changes downtown are factors being considered in modifications to the route used in past years.

Route and other details will be confirmed in the coming months.

BPRD said it will focus on the parade and forego the Old-Fashioned Festival for 2022.

Drake Park will be available on July 4th for casual park use for picnics, dog walks, river floating, paddle boarding, cartwheels and playing catch or other fun activities for children and adults.

“Coordinating the festival required a great deal of staff time and resources that are better spent on summer recreation programs and outreach efforts,” added Mercer.

BPRD officials say the 2022 plan is subject to change as the health and safety of the community is a top concern.