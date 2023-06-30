Bend 4th of July Pet Parade: Here’s the route and some pet safety tips

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One of the big Central Oregon 4th of July traditions is the Bend Pet Parade. Here’s what participants and spectators need to know ahead of the festivities, courtesy of Bend Park and Recreation District and the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. Lineup for the parade starts at 9 a.m. at Harmon Park. Parade staging is set for Harmon Park and the route will head north on Harmon Boulevard to Newport Avenue, east on Newport to Wall Street and onto the finish at Drake Park. It’s the same parade route as last year’s pet parade.

Parade participants are encouraged to arrive in costume with a pet or stuffed animal and on pulled wagons, bikes or trikes. Parade spectators are also welcome to watch all the action on the parade route.

Bend Pet Parade details and parking:

All ages welcome.

No registration necessary.

Leash up and clean up after pet s.

s. No rabbits, cats or aggressive animals. Do not give away or sell animals.

No e-bikes, motorized vehicles, motorcycles, solicitation, commercial floats or distribution of anything, including candy.

Large animals need to arrive early; trailer parking on Riverside Blvd.

Equestrians, please wear helmets.

Best parking: Outer perimeter of downtown and in parking garage.

ADA parking available at Highland at Kenwood School on Newport Ave., in downtown parking garage and in City of Bend parking lot on Franklin Ave.

ADA viewing area west of Franklin & Wall St. intersection.

The morning parade will conclude before the warmest part of July 4th. However, the following tips are intended for all parade participants on two legs or four legs.

Beat the Heat tips:

Drink before you feel thirsty. Being thirsty is a sign you are already behind on fluid replacement.

Wear breathable fabric and a hat; apply sunscreen to prevent sunburn.

Water for dogs is located on the lawns at Harmon and Drake parks on the parade route. Look for the tall orange bicycle flags. Bring a water bottle for you and your pet as well.

Watch your pet for signs of overheating. Faster, heavier panting; excessive thirst and/or drooling with hanging strands of saliva; increased pulse/ heartbeat; barking, whining or signs of agitation; dark-colored gums or tongue; glassy eyes; elevated body temperature and staggering, weakness, collapse, seizures and/or unconsciousness.

Tips for keeping your pet comfortable at the Pet Parade include:

Get creative and place your pet in a shaded, decorated stroller or wagon to keep them off of the hot asphalt.

If your pet shows heat-related symptoms, immediately go to a shaded area or a dog-friendly business that may let your dog cool in the air conditioned store so you can assess your pet’s condition.

If you think your pet will be challenged by warm temperatures, the Humane Society of Central Oregon encourages you to leave your pet at home.

Should you need any emergency veterinary services over the holiday weekend, there are two emergency animal clinics in Bend, Bend Animal Emergency Center and Specialty Center (541 385-9110) and Veterinary Referral Center (541 210-9200) or call your veterinarian.