15th and Wilson roundabout set to open Friday night

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The wait is just about over for drivers who use the intersection at 15th Street and Wilson Avenue in Bend.

The City of Bend says the new roundabout is set to open Friday evening. It made that announcement last week, but did not give a specific time for the opening.

The roundabout originally supposed to open in late April, but weather pushed back construction.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Why so many Bend road projects happening at once? Drivers voice opinions.

RELATED: House demolition marks beginning of Wilson Ave. and 15th Street roundabout

The final phase of the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project is also underway. The city says it includes the modernization of Wilson Avenue from Fourth Street through Centennial Street.

The first stage of that final phase will last through this fall and include the following: