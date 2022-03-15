▶️ Bend 101 event gives new residents a total rundown on our town

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

Longtime Bendites know how much our town has changed for better or worse.

The Bend Chamber of Commerce hopes to pass that knowledge along to new residents through an informational quarterly event called Bend 101.

Vice president of leadership development Talena Barker says informed citizens are always going to help make better decisions together.

“Bend 101 was really designed by the Chamber and a group of community partners to help people who are new, or newer, to the community really understand a little bit about our history,” Barker said. “About our values and culture, and decide how and where they want to get more involved in the community.”

The first Bend 101 event is coming up on April 12th at the Tetherow Event Pavillion.

Speakers will touch on the good, but also local challenges like homelessness, limited childcare, and cost of living.

“With so many talented people with different perspectives and diverse experiences,” Barker said. “The benefit is we want to take advantage of those to work together to make Bend great.”

Brian Ladd, a realtor who has lived in Bend for over a decade, will be one of the forum speakers.

He believes the event will help attendees become good citizens, not just residents.

“Using their time, talent, and resources and have that in the same room where we’re having real nitty gritty material discussions about where we were, where we are, and where we need to go,” Ladd said. “I think it’s going to be a really interesting forum that I haven’t seen in the past.”

For $15 per person, newbies will be educated on this beautiful place we call home.

“We’ve got your attention, you want to engage,” Barker said. “Now here’s how you can move forward and do that.”

You can learn more or sign up for Bend 101 here.