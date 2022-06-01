▶️ Ben Schimmoller announces run for Redmond mayor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With Redmond Mayor George Endicott announcing he will not run for re-election, a new candidate declared his intention Wednesday to run for mayor.

Ben Schimmoller, a former legislative director to Oregon state Senator Tim Knopp, says he’s in the race.

Schimmoller says he wants to focus on improving infrastructure, housing and safety in Redmond.

“I like staying engaged with the issues and it’s been important to me to be active in the community to give back to a place that’s been wonderful to me and that I love so much,” Schimmoller said.

Endicott has endorsed Schimmoler, as have several Redmond city councilors.

The filing deadline is Aug. 30.

