Bellingham OKs measure to curb commercial natural gas use

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Bellingham has become the third city in Washington to require new buildings to use electricity for heating, as part of an effort to decrease the city’s contribution to climate change.

Cascadia Daily News reports the City Council voted Monday to require all new commercial construction and future residential buildings more than three stories tall to heat water and rooms with electricity instead of natural gas.

The rule, modeled after policies established in Seattle and Shoreline, still allows for the installation of gas kitchen appliances and fireplaces.

Bellingham’s ordinance also requires new commercial and large residential buildings to meet stricter construction standards for energy efficiency.

Existing buildings aren’t affected by the new requirements.