Brides show up in their gowns for first Friday and Bella Brides pub crawl

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Brides took over the streets of downtown Bend Friday evening for the first Bella Brides pub crawl.

The fun event was an opportunity for brides to wear their wedding dresses again, connect with other brides and reminisce about their special day.

The brides met up at several locations downtown.

The Oxford Hotel partnered up with Bella Brides for a theme of ‘Fall into Fall’ and served up Champaign and wedding cake for the event.

The Hotel also featured a Bella Brides wedding dress, and they decked out a terrace suite ready for honeymooners.

Bella Brides hopes to hold the event again.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Bella Brides Pub Crawl Friday gives you 2nd chance to wear your wedding dress

RELATED: Little Woody Festival in Bend this weekend