Bella Brides Pub Crawl Friday gives you 2nd chance to wear your wedding dress

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bella Brides is holding a pub crawl in Bend Friday. It’s the ultimate excuse to wear your wedding dress again — an opportunity brides rarely get.

The pub crawl is a shop and bar hop around downtown from 5-9 p.m. Friday. To join in, you just have to show up at one of the participating bars and they’ll give you the map. And you can get involved even if you don’t have a wedding dress. (Yes, guys can participate, too! Just wear white!)

Bella Brides will also have a photoshoot at their store 5-6 p.m. They are located at 800 NW Wall Street.

Good Morning Central Oregon’s Megan Sinclair talked to Charlene Burzynski from Bella Brides to learn more about the pub crawl. You can watch that in the player above.

Participating bars: