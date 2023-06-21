Oregon legislature pledges $153 million to behavioral health crisis

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Tuesday, legislative leaders in Salem announced a framework to address the ongoing behavioral health crisis. The state says the $153 million budget will help strengthen the behavioral health workforce, stabilize mobile crisis funding, and support response and recovery resources.

Part of the bill will also expand programming for the national suicide prevention hotline, which launched in Oregon last summer.

State Representative Rob Nosse says this framework will help meet unique needs of people across the state.

“Oregonians were clear that we need to get people the appropriate, high quality, and affordable care they need,” Nosse said. “Behavioral health is not one-size-fits-all, and there is no one way to approach it. But with this amazing budget package, we’re investing in key parts of Oregon’s infrastructure to meet people where they are.”

