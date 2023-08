by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cops got caught in a sticky situation yesterday after a vehicle loaded with beehives was involved with a crash near Madras Highway and Ryegrass Road.

Once police started directing traffic, a video shows the bugs swarming around the scene.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

RELATED: Cascade Car Show rolls into Redmond this Saturday

RELATED: Wamic, Oregon – population 123 – has America’s largest lawnmower racetrack