Bedrock Fire increases to 12,000 acres; incoming thunderstorms a concern

Control line preparation continues on the 1817 and 1821 roads along with fire line construction in Division J along the forest and private lands utilizing a mix of ODF and Federal resources. Heavy aviation utilization will occur in line construction areas supporting their holding. Retardant and scooper use will prove effective as air quality provides opportunity.

Indirect control lines placement on the west and north flanks are under construction and supported. Re-opening historic fire lines, helispots, and staging areas is proving useful. Division Y has established a strong anchor with Division A. Working with aviation support in the southeast is critical to this operational success.

Projected Incident Activity