Bedrock Fire increases to 12,000 acres; incoming thunderstorms a concern

The Bedrock Fire in the Willamette National Forest, which has been largely responsible for the smoke in Deschutes County, has increased to 12,213 acres and is 5% contained.
There is concern that gusty and erratic wins that are expected with incoming thunderstorms may hinder the fight against the fire.
Here is the Thursday morning update from InciWeb.
|Current as of
|Thu, 08/03/2023
|Incident Type
|Wildfire
|Cause
|Under investigation
|Date of Origin
|Location
|National Forest Service Road 18. Fall Creek Lake. Lowell, Oregon. Vida, Oregon
|Incident Commander
|Brian Gales, Eric Riener
Northwest Incident Management Team 13
|Coordinates
|43° 58′ 17” Latitude
-122° 32′
46
” Longitude
|Total Personnel:
|766
|Size
|12,213 Acres
|Percent of Perimeter Contained
|5%
|Estimated Containment Date
|10/01/2023
|Fuels Involved
|
Timber (Litter and Understory)
Closed Timber Litter
Brush (2 feet)
The mixed ownership of private and federal lands, coupled with old fire scars, provides a checkerboard mosaic of fuel types. Mixed aged classes of timber from slash and young managed stands to late seral stage timber are spread across the landscape. Light and very dry lichen moss is draped in the tree canopies and accentuates spotting in mature stands.
|Significant Events
|
All fuel size classes carry active fire behavior. Steep topography allows for uphill runs, often establishing in the crowns that produces prolific and productive spotting, up to ¾ miles. Afternoon diurnal wind activity drives fire spread up drainages such as Alder Creek, Hehe Creek, and Fall Creek to the northeast; and in the south in Andy and Rubble Creek. As fire moves into old burn scars, intensity decreases but abundant fine fuels can maintain fire spread.
|Planned Actions
|
Indirect control lines placement on the west and north flanks are under construction and supported. Re-opening historic fire lines, helispots, and staging areas is proving useful. Division Y has established a strong anchor with Division A. Working with aviation support in the southeast is critical to this operational success.
Control line preparation continues on the 1817 and 1821 roads along with fire line construction in Division J along the forest and private lands utilizing a mix of ODF and Federal resources.
|Projected Incident Activity
|
12 hours: Thermal belt establishment allows for at least moderate fire spread throughout the night in the 1000 to 3000 foot elevation range. Good RH recovery is only apparent in the lower valley bottoms. Night burnout operations can progress until 2400 and add to acres consumed. Expect at least 50 acres of growth overnight.
24 Hours: NE and east fire spread will be most problematic in the Hehe, Tiller and Fall Creek drainages. Higher temperatures and lower RH will maintain active fire behavior. Although fire spread has checked up on tertiary road systems in the NE, fire is still expected to advance towards and possibly impact primary containment lines near Fawn Rock. South fire spread is not expected to advance due to suppression activity. Jones and Gales fire scars will continue to retard fire growth along the margins of the Bedrock Fire.
48 Hours: Consistent weather conditions will allow for persistent fire growth towards the NE. Typical moderate fire activity in the margins.
72 Hours: Fire advance in the NE could initiate the activation of suppression operations if not already done by this time frame.
Anticipated after 72 Hours: Similar activity expected.
|Remarks
|
The IR flight on 8/1/2023 indicated the acreage of the Bedrock Fire is currently 11,182 acres. Growth to the north, east, south and west continues today. Containment is 5%. A joint delegation has been signed between the Willamete NF and ODF.
An incident occurred this operational period when a wheel came off a newer vehicle driving at slow speed. There was no damage to the vehicle other than to the brake drum. There were no injuries.
|Weather Concerns
|
Observed Wednesday, 8/2:
Forecast Thursday-Friday, 8/3-8/4