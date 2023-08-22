Bedrock Fire: More than 30,000 acres, 35% contained

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is Tuesday’s update from Inciweb on the Bedrock Fire burning near Eugene:

Bedrock Fire Quick Facts

Size: 30,554 acres

Start Date: July 22, 2023

Origin: Willamette National Forest

Containment: 35%

Cause: Under Investigation

Resources: 51 engines; 11 crews; 11 helicopters; 15 dozers; 31 water tenders

Total personnel: 760

Bedrock Fire: A changing weather pattern will result in clearer air across most of the Bedrock Fire area today. Increased visibility will allow firefighting aircraft to fly, if needed, in support of efforts on the ground. Much of the fire perimeter, while not yet declared contained, is now in what fire managers call “patrol status.” The fire lines along much of the north, east and southern sections have been secure for many days but firefighters are still working, patrolling and taking any necessary actions to keep remaining pockets of fire inside the perimeter.

RELATED: Containment up to 30% on Juniper Creek fire near Lake Billy Chinook

Progress on the fire meant the Lane County Sheriff was able to reduce level 3 evacuations down to level 2 yesterday. Established level 2 evacuations will remain in place. Evacuated residents in those areas can return home but should be ready to leave again, if conditions change.

The most active area remains to the south of Little Fall Creek on the northwest corner of the fire area, between Deer Mountain and Forest System Road 1818. The fire has been gradually moving downhill toward the creek. Firefighters have been creating and strengthening bulldozer and hand lines, as well as preparing roads to use as control features. Cooler temperatures and higher humidity today should help moderate fire behavior and give firefighters time to complete that work. When preparations are complete and if conditions are right, firefighters plan to “burn out” the area between Little Fall Creek Road and the advancing fire. This will help secure that portion of the line by carefully reducing the amount of fuel near the perimeter.

A large “finger” of fire on the eastern side of the fire is smoldering but fire managers, aided by scientific analysis, feel confident the fire will not grow significantly in that area. It is burning in the footprint of the 2021 Gales Fire.

Evacuations: Level 2 evacuations remain in place on the Bedrock Fire, though all Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been reduced. A searchable evacuation map is on the Lane County website. There is a shelter for people and small pets at Lowell High School for evacuees from the Bedrock and Lookout Fires. There is a large animal shelter at the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene.

Smoke: The daily West-Central Oregon Smoke Outlook provides a detailed air quality forecast for the Bedrock Fire and other nearby fires. Fire and Smoke Map (fire.airnow.gov/) is another source for air quality information.

Weather: Cooler temperatures are expected through midweek, along with higher humidity levels. Temperature inversions that cause smokier conditions overnight are expected each night.

Safety and Closures: The Willamette National Forest implemented an Emergency Area Closure to ensure the safety of the public and fire personnel. An emergency closure order for the Salmon Fire has been lifted. The closure map for the Bedrock Fire is available on InciWeb. There is a Temporary Flight Restriction over the Bedrock Fire area.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BedrockFire2023/