Rainfall helps firefighters battling Bedrock Fire

Rainfall Friday morning helped fire managers combat the Bedrock Fire in the Willamette National Forest. That fire has been responsible for much of the smoke in Central Oregon.

There was almost no growth to the fire between Thursday and Friday morning. It is at 12,213 acres and is 5% contained.

There was concern that Thursday and Friday’s Red Flag Warning would lead to increased spread from the fire. But the rainfall has helped — albeit a little.

“There’s a 15% chance of the thunderstorms actually reaching us. But thankfully, it has increased the moisture in the air. So that’s helping with our fire activity for the day. But we do have warmer temperatures this weekend and our fuels are very dry. Regardless, we’re about ten inches below the normal for the year but we are looking for a cold front coming on Monday. That should be helping our activities here on the fire,” said Bedrock Fire spokesperson Erin Phillips.

The fire is not expected to be fully contained until October.

