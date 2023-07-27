Bedrock Fire: burns over 7,000 acres, still 0% contained

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bedrock Fire burning near Fall Creek Lake in the Willamette National Forest has now burned 7,156 acres, and remains at 0% contained.

Closures in the surrounding areas of the fire were put in place Wednesday, and remain in place. Specific information on closures can be found on the Forest Service’s Facebook Page.

A temporary Flight Restriction on things such as drones has now extended to the northeast due to the fire’s growth. In a Facebook post, the team said that drone use would cause air resources to be grounded and could “lead to firefighter injury, loss of structures and damages to resources.”

RELATED: Air quality advisory extended in Central Oregon until the end of the month

RELATED: Smoke season is back: How to protect your health

Northwest Incident Management Team 13 says that work continues on fire lines to combat the fire, and await more personnel and equipment to arrive before they can expand to other areas around the fire.

Smoke from the fire continues to spread into Central Oregon. To find out the specific air quality in your area, you can check Oregon’s Air Quality Monitoring online.