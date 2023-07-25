Bedrock Fire burns nearly 4,500 acres, rages on near Fall Creek Lake in Lowell

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bedrock Fire near Fall Creek Lake in Lowell has burned 4,488 acres so far, and continues to rage on.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire is currently at 0% containment since it began on Saturday, 7/22 according to incident reports from the Willamette Forest Service. Much of the smoke from this fire has blown towards Central Oregon according to a live map from airnow.gov.

This morning, the Forest Service has transferred command of fire containment to Northwest Incident Management Team 13 to contain the fire. No cause of fire has been determined at this time.

RELATED: Central Oregon firefighters battling Golden Fire reunite dog with family

RELATED: Smoke season is back: How to protect your health