Bedrock Fire causes air quality advisory in Deschutes County to be extended

The Bedrock Fire east of Fall Creek Lake has grown to more than 10,000 acres as of Tuesday morning and remains 3% contained. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has extended an air quality advisory for Deschutes County and eastern Lane County through at least Wednesday afternoon due to smoke coming from the fire.
Here are the latest details on the fire from InciWeb
|Current as of
|Tue, 08/01/2023
|Incident Type
|Wildfire
|Cause
|Under investigation
|Date of Origin
|Location
|National Forest Service Road 18. Fall Creek Lake. Lowell, Oregon. Vida, Oregon
|Incident Commander
|Brian Gales, Eric Riener
Northwest Incident Management Team 13
|Coordinates
|43° 58′ 17” Latitude
-122° 32′
46
” Longitude
|Total Personnel:
|729
|Size
|10,659 Acres
|Percent of Perimeter Contained
|3%
|Estimated Containment Date
|10/01/2023
|Fuels Involved
|
Timber (Litter and Understory)
Closed Timber Litter
Brush (2 feet)
The mixed ownership of private and federal lands, coupled with old fire scars, provides a checkerboard mosaic of fuel types. Mixed aged classes of timber from slash and young managed stands to late seral stage timber are spread across the landscape. Light and very dry lichen moss is draped in the tree canopies and accentuates spotting in mature stands.
|Significant Events
|
All fuel size classes carry active fire behavior. Steep topography allows for uphill runs, often establishing in the crowns that produces prolific and productive spotting, up to ¾ miles. Afternoon diurnal wind activity drives fire spread up drainages such as Alder Creek, Hehe Creek, and Fall Creek to the northeast; and in the south in Andy and Rubble Creek. As fire moves into old burn scars, intensity decreases but abundant fine fuels can maintain fire spread.
|Planned Actions
|
Indirect control lines placement on the west and north flanks are under construction and supported. Re-opening historic fire lines, helispots, and staging areas is proving useful. Division Y has established a strong anchor with Division A. Working with aviation support in the southeast is critical to this operational success.
|Projected Incident Activity
|
12 hours: Thermal belt establishment allows for at least moderate fire spread throughout the night in the 2000-to-2500-foot elevation range. Good RH recovery is apparent in the lower valley bottoms and ridgetops. Night burnout operations can progress until 2400 and add to acres consumed. Expect at least 50 acres of growth overnight.
24 Hours: Tuesday, northeast and east fire spread will be most problematic in the Hehe, Tiller and Fall Creek drainages. Moderating fire behavior is retarding fire growth. Fire is not likely to reach Fawn Rock. Southern fire spread will be active and continue up the Andy and Rubble Creek drainages; however, suppression operations in that area will slow the advance of fire spread.
48 Hours: Wednesday, consistent weather conditions will allow for persistent fire growth in the active drainages. Fire spread likely to continue up the Hehe, Tiller and Fall Creek drainages to the northeast and east. Southern fire spread will be active and continue up the Andy and Rubble Creek drainages.
72 Hours: Thursday, same active drainages and possible establishment of fire to the north may impact the Fawn Rock area.
Anticipated after 72 Hours: Similar activity expected.
|Remarks
|
The infrared (IR) flight scheduled for the night of 7/30 was cancelled due to staffing issues. Growth to the north, east, south and west continues today. Containment is 3%. A joint delegation has been signed between the Willamete National Forest and Oregon Department Forestry.