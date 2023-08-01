Bedrock Fire causes air quality advisory in Deschutes County to be extended

Bedrock Fire July 30, 2023
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Tuesday, August 1st 2023

The Bedrock Fire east of Fall Creek Lake has grown to more than 10,000 acres as of Tuesday morning and remains 3% contained. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has extended an air quality advisory for Deschutes County and eastern Lane County through at least Wednesday afternoon due to smoke coming from the fire.

Here are the latest details on the fire from InciWeb

Basic Information
Current as of Tue, 08/01/2023
Incident Type Wildfire
Cause Under investigation
Date of Origin
Location National Forest Service Road 18. Fall Creek Lake. Lowell, Oregon. Vida, Oregon
Incident Commander Brian Gales, Eric Riener
Northwest Incident Management Team 13
Coordinates 43° 58′ 17” Latitude
-122° 32′ 

46 

” Longitude

Current Situation
Total Personnel: 729
Size 10,659 Acres
Percent of Perimeter Contained 3%
Estimated Containment Date 10/01/2023
Fuels Involved

Timber (Litter and Understory)

Closed Timber Litter 

Brush (2 feet)

The mixed ownership of private and federal lands, coupled with old fire scars, provides a checkerboard mosaic of fuel types. Mixed aged classes of timber from slash and young managed stands to late seral stage timber are spread across the landscape. Light and very dry lichen moss is draped in the tree canopies and accentuates spotting in mature stands.
Significant Events

All fuel size classes carry active fire behavior. Steep topography allows for uphill runs, often establishing in the crowns that produces prolific and productive spotting, up to ¾ miles. Afternoon diurnal wind activity drives fire spread up drainages such as Alder Creek, Hehe Creek, and Fall Creek to the northeast; and in the south in Andy and Rubble Creek. As fire moves into old burn scars, intensity decreases but abundant fine fuels can maintain fire spread.

Outlook
Planned Actions

Indirect control lines placement on the west and north flanks are under construction and supported. Re-opening historic fire lines, helispots, and staging areas is proving useful. Division Y has established a strong anchor with Division A. Working with aviation support in the southeast is critical to this operational success.
Control line preparation continues on the 1817 and 1821 roads along with fire line construction in Division J along the forest and private lands utilizing a mix of Oregon Department of Forestry and Federal resources.
Heavy aviation utilization will occur in line construction areas supporting their holding. Retardant and scooper use will prove effective as air quality provides opportunity.
Projected Incident Activity

12 hours: Thermal belt establishment allows for at least moderate fire spread throughout the night in the 2000-to-2500-foot elevation range. Good RH recovery is apparent in the lower valley bottoms and ridgetops. Night burnout operations can progress until 2400 and add to acres consumed. Expect at least 50 acres of growth overnight.

24 Hours: Tuesday, northeast and east fire spread will be most problematic in the Hehe, Tiller and Fall Creek drainages. Moderating fire behavior is retarding fire growth. Fire is not likely to reach Fawn Rock. Southern fire spread will be active and continue up the Andy and Rubble Creek drainages; however, suppression operations in that area will slow the advance of fire spread.

48 Hours: Wednesday, consistent weather conditions will allow for persistent fire growth in the active drainages. Fire spread likely to continue up the Hehe, Tiller and Fall Creek drainages to the northeast and east. Southern fire spread will be active and continue up the Andy and Rubble Creek drainages.

72 Hours: Thursday, same active drainages and possible establishment of fire to the north may impact the Fawn Rock area.

Anticipated after 72 Hours: Similar activity expected.  
Remarks

The infrared (IR) flight scheduled for the night of 7/30 was cancelled due to staffing issues. Growth to the north, east, south and west continues today. Containment is 3%. A joint delegation has been signed between the Willamete National Forest and Oregon Department Forestry.
 
