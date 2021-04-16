▶️ Becky Johnson leaves legacy at OSU in Bend, breaks barriers in Corvallis

Becky Johnson was a key figure in Oregon State University breaking ground on a new university in Bend more than a decade ago.

And after being named the system’s first female interim president on Friday, she’ll break barriers in Corvallis.

Those who worked with Johnson along the way say she’ll be missed, but her legacy will be felt here for decades to come as OSU-Cascades continues to grow.

Central Oregon Daily’s Brooke Snavely had a chance to talk with Johnson after the announcement.

