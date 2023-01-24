Beck & Phoenix playing Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Beck & Phoenix are making but one stop in Oregon this year, and that will be at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend.

The concert, which includes guests Jenny Lewis and Sir Chloe, will be on Aug. 3.

Online-only local presale is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at BendConcerts.com. The password is “local.”

General onsale opens Friday at 10 a.m. online and in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

