Beaverton woman drowns in Tumalo Creek near the falls

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 74-year-old woman died Wednesday when she fell off an embarkment landing into Tumalo Creek, according to the Deschutes County Sherriff’s Office.

DSCO, Search and Rescue volunteers and Bend Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a woman in the area of Tumalo Falls in Tumalo Creek around 3:25 p.m.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said Sook Hui Lee of Beaverton was removed from the creek above the falls by the time rescuers arrived at the scene.

Life saving efforts were already being performed on Lee, but were unsuccessful.

SAR volunteers from the mountain rescue unit and swift water rescue teams used a rope system to lift Lee up a roughly 15-foot embankment.

The Medical Examiner’s office said Lee’s death was not suspicious.

This case is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.