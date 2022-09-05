▶️ WATCH: Beaverton police officer pulls man from burning, rolled-over car

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Beaverton police officer pulled a man out of a burning car after a rollover crash last week. The rescue was captured on body camera video.

Beaverton Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Officers and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the car on its side and engulfed in flames, the police department said.

The 34-year-old driver was still trapped in the car.

An officer broke open the sunroof and told the driver to crawl out. Police say small explosions from the car kept forcing the officer to move back.

The driver remained unresponsive, so the officer went back in to pull him to safety.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was cited and released from the hospital on suspicion of DUII and reckless driving.