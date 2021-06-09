Beaverton man sentenced for laser assault on federal officer during PDX protest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Beaverton man was sentenced Wednesday for shining a high-powered laser at a federal officer who was providing security during a protest in downtown Portland in July 2020.

Andrew Steven Faulkner, 25, was sentenced to three years federal probation, six months of home detention and 40 hours of community service.

According to court documents, Faulkner shined a high-powered green laser at a Federal Protection Service (FPS) officer working as a member of the security team at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in the early morning hours of July 5, 2020.

The officer was struck in the eye by the laser and quickly moved to avoid prolonged exposure.

The officer was able to identify Faulkner and observed him shining the laser in the direction of other officers.

When officers approached Faulkner, he attempted to flee, but was ultimately apprehended.

The laser, a SDLaser 303 with a warning label cautioning against direct eye exposure, was located in Faulkner’s possession.

On July 6, 2020, Faulkner was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault on a federal officer. He pleaded guilty to the charge on January 13.

Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon announced Faulkner’s sentence.

This case was investigated by FPS and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley R. Cadotte prosecuted the case.