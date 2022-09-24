Beavers nearly pull off huge upset of No. 7 USC

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Addison caught a go-ahead 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left and No. 7 USC overcame a shaky performance for a 17-14 victory over Oregon State.

The Beavers, vying to start 4-0 for the first time since 2012, took the lead on Jam Griffin’s 18-yard touchdown run with 4:41 remaining.

But USC quarterback Caleb Williams led an 11-play, 84-yard drive that ended with Addison’s sixth touchdown catch of the season.

The Trojans put the game away on the ensuing drive when they picked off Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan for the fourth time.

Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.