Beavers vs. Florida in Las Vegas Bowl moved to new time, channel

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The kickoff time for the Las Vegas Bowl featuring the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers and the Florida Gators has been moved. It will also be on a different channel.

The Dec. 17 bowl game has been moved up from a 4:30 p.m. kickoff to 11:30 a.m. It will air on ESPN.

The game is being played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. And that’s the reason for the time change.

RELATED: Beavers may face QB who hasn’t thrown a pass all year in Las Vegas Bowl

The Raiders and New England Patriots were supposed to be the Sunday Night game the next day on Dec. 18. But the NFL has changed its schedule and moved the Patriots-Raiders to a 4:05 p.m. kickoff — four hours earlier than normally scheduled.

The change of kickoff time for the Gators-Beavers is seen as a way to make sure the field can be prepared in enough time for the NFL game the next day.

The Las Vegas Bowl is owned by ESPN events. ESPN is owned by Disney, which also owns ABC — the network on which the Las Vegas Bowl was originally supposed to air.